IND vs NZ WTC final: 250 is good first innings score, says Vikram Rathour

-
ALSO READ
IND vs NZ WTC final reserve day, prize money, follow-on rule, free telecast
IND vs NZ: Kohli, Williamson set to renew captaincy rivalry in WTC final
Check IND vs NZ WTC final playing 11, Southampton weather forecast here
WTC final: Will try to frustrate Williamson with dot balls, says Siraj
BCCI announces India's squad for WTC final and England test series in UK
-
Batting coach Vikram Rathour on Saturday said that a first innings score of 250-plus will put India in a fighting position against New Zealand, keeping the prevailing conditions in mind during the ongoing World Test Championship final here.
India ended the curtailed second day on 146 for 3 with Virat Kohli batting on 44 off 124 balls in company of Ajinkya Rahane 29 not out off 79 balls.
"We would like to score as many runs as possible but 250 plus will be a reasonable score in these conditions," Rathour said at the day end press conference.
The batting coach lauded openers Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma for seeing off the new ball in an admirable manner as they played positively to add 62 runs.
Asked if taking stance outside the crease was to counter swing or play more attacking shots, Rathour said, "Batting is about scoring runs. Rohit and Gill showed a lot of intent and looked to score wherever they can.
"Hats off to Virat and Rahane for the manner in which they batted but a lot of credit should also got to the openers."
The former India opener feels that once the Dukes ball got a tad older, it started swinging much more and hence scoring runs became a bit difficult than what it was when the openers were batting.
"I think when the ball got a bit older, it started swinging more. Also the New Zealand pacers hit good areas during the second session."
Rathour also brushed aside assertions that Cheteshwar Pujara is facing some technical problems as he has now been hit at least four times on the helmet in recent Test matches.
"We are not really concerned and he is a good player. I don't think pace is an issue with him. Till he batted, he looked solid and he has a role to play in the team.
"Today also, he played 50 odd balls. He just needs to convert those starts. It's going to happen very soon," he signed off.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor