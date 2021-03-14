Bowlers need to prepare better before series, says Mithali Raj

-
India's bowlers need to prepare better before a series, said captain Mithali Raj after their seven-wicket defeat to South Africa women on Sunday. The visitors took a 3-1 lead with the win, thus confirming a series win for themselves.
All of South Africa's top order batters scored half centuries on Sunday as they chased down a target of 267 with eight balls to spare.
"Even if we had scored more than 266, it wouldn't have been enough, the way the South Africans batted. Our bowling department need to work on preparation before a series. We lacked that," said Mithali in the post-match presentation ceremony.
"We are not a bad fielding side but there are things we can improve on. We missed Jhulan's (Goswami) experience but it was an opportunity for the other bowlers to step up and take responsibility. Our spin department is experienced. I expect them to come back stronger," she further said.
Laura Wolvaardt, who was standing in as South Africa's captain in place of Sune Luus, hailed the effort from the team. "This was a massive team effort. I'm fresh to the job and I used the senior players for advice and help. The plan was to be as attacking with the ball upfront as we could be. We have a world-class attack. One in the top four has to bat through for us. It's something we haven't done in the past," said Wolvaardt.
