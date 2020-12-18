Comparisons can be skewed, I like doing it my way: Ravichandran Ashwin

-
ALSO READ
Don't agree with Mankading but Ashwin's point valid: Ricky Ponting
Pain has settled down and scan reports are encouraging, says Ashwin
First and final warning for 2020, don't blame me later: Ashwin on Mankading
IPL was an opportunity for me to learn, says Kane Williamson
Decided against exiting 2008 Aus tour: Kumble on controversial Test series
-
Ravichandran Ashwin is forever ready to learn from his peers but has his own way of finding the formula for success as he believes that there are "many ways to skin a cat".
Ashwin's fine figures of 4 for 55, including the big wicket of Steve Smith, helped India gain a foothold on the second day of the opening Test here, but he didn't want to sit back and "rate" this as his best overseas performance.
So does he take pointers from Nathan Lyon's bowling when he bowls in Australia or from Moeen Ali when he is playing in England?
"Sometimes comparisons and the way we look at things are very skewed. Do we ask batsmen to go and watch Steve Smith bat and replicate that all the time when we tour Australia? Nobody does that to Alastair Cook or Joe Root," the eloquent off-spinner counter-questioned.
"I think we are all aware that everybody skins cat differently. Obviously, you can learn. There is no stoppage or anything. You can always learn from people as to how they go about their business," he said on Friday.
Ashwin said that one needs to factor in that when a spinner plays abroad, there are two jobs -- containment and taking wickets.
"I have always maintained especially when you play abroad, passages of play needs to go your way because you are doing a twin job, and doing it against conditions.
"As far as I am concerned, I see if I can learn and put in earnest effort is all that I can do. How people perceive it is for them to do," said the man known for his plain speaking.
Ashwin, who is India's fourth highest wicket-taker, also didn't forget to mention that contrary to popular belief, he has always had good performances abroad.
"If you look at the last two years, if people don't reflect upon a couple of not so great situations or matches, I have pretty much had decent outings every time I have gone on to play abroad in last 18 months."
The 34 year-old now knows how to put perceptions in the back-burner and enjoy the game.
"Things can be blown out of context and I have put those things in the shelf in the backyard. I really want to enjoy my trade and want to have all the fun I possibly can.
"For me, I don't want to sit back and think whether it's my best performance or not as there is still an innings to go and looking forward to entire Test series," he said.
Playing his first Test after nearly 10 months, Ashwin felt as if he was making his debut all over again.
"First things first, I am so happy we are playing Test cricket again. Me being Extremely mad about the sport, it was refreshing to go out there in Pink Ball Test. Just felt amazing. I felt like I was making my debut all over again."
"I want to play cricket from inside and somehow might have not had the joy of going out there in the middle for a while.
"It's quite natural, it happens to people over a period of time.
"For me to bring about that joy I thought it's not the greatest of times but my reflection sitting around during lockdown... watching cricket and I was able to bring that joy back, which I thought I had lost for brief amount of time.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor