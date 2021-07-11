Brazil has World Cup hopes dented after Copa America loss to Argentina

-
ALSO READ
Copa America 2021 full schedule, match time, squads, live telecast in India
Copa America: Argentina beats Brazil 1-0; Messi wins his 1st major title
Roberto Firmino out and Paquet in for Brazil's Copa America opener
Neymar and Sanchez return for Copa America knockout match
India vs England: Check Motera stadium capacity, facts, tickets price here
-
Brazil trusted its defense even more than Neymar to keep its Copa America title. It was a move that failed.
Argentina's 1-0 victory at the Maracana Stadium on Saturday proved that the Selecao's defensive prowess was not as strong as its players and coach have shown. Now coach Tite will have to rethink some of his alternatives, as he promised to use Copa America as a testing ground ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.
Argentina's winner came in the 22nd minute after Rodrigo de Paul made a long pass to ngel di Maria. The 33-year-old veteran striker counted on poor defending by left-back Renan Lodi to take control and lob it past goalkeeper Ederson.
Brazil had conceded only two goals in the tournament before the final. But Di Maria knew that Lodi could possbly be beaten.
"Before the match I told him (de Paul) that the left-back slept a little in the marking," the Argentinian striker said after the match. Brazil's most frequent starter in the position, Alex Sandro, was recovering from injury.
But it wasn't only Lodi who made mistakes in Brazil's defense against Argentina. Veteran Thiago Silva and midfielder Casemiro, two of the steadiest players of the team, gave Argentina opportunities in the second half, some of them in unforced errors.
Silva acknowledged Brazil was under par.
"It was not the Brazil team it usually is in the first minutes. When you concede in a match like this, it is hard to come back," he said.
"In the second half it was only one team trying to play, the other was just stopping the match. But we can't use excuses, we couldn't play our game in the first half."
Right-back Danilo and midfielder Fred, both starters at the Maracana, did not make clear mistakes in the final, but neither supported Brazil up front. Neymar was isolated for most of the match.
Brazil improved in the second half, running the risk of conceding another goal in a counter, after Fred was replaced by Roberto Firmino. Lucas Paquet, a more creative player, was moved to Fred's position, which gave Brazil more ball possession, but not as many opportunities to score.
Messi was well-stopped for most of the match. His only opportunity came in the 88th minute when Brazil was in desperation mode, but Ederson stopped the shot.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor