China clinches 6th Olympic gold in women's synchronised 10m platform

-
ALSO READ
Tokyo Olympics 2021 opening ceremony, full schedule, live telecast in India
Olympics 2021: Men's and Women's football full schedule, match timings
Olympics 2021: Boxing full schedule, match timings, live telecast details
IPL 2021 to begin on April 9, final on May 30; check full schedule here
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Archery schedule, timing, live telecast in India
-
Chen Yuxi and Zhang Jiaqi stormed to a resounding victory in the women's synchronised 10m platform at Tokyo 2020 on Tuesday, extending China's perfect record in the event since the 2000 Olympics.
The Chinese duo topped the rankings with 363.78 points, well ahead of Jessica Parratto and Delaney Schnell from the United States in 310.80 points, and Mexico's Gabriela Agundez Garcia and Alejandra Orozco Loza in 299.70.
Chen and Zhang's triumph means that Chinese divers have won the event at every edition since it was included in the Olympic programme at Sydney 2000, reports Xinhua.
"The Olympic Games is only held every four years and to compete at Tokyo 2020 has always been my dream; it feels different from other competitions," said Chen.
Despite taking gold on her dream stage, the 15-year-old was not happy about her last dive 5253B, or Back 2.5 Somersaults 1.5 Twists.
"Although it was the hardest one in terms of difficulty, it was not that difficult for me. I could have done better, but made a mistake instead," she said of the 84.48-point dive with her partner.
Zhang, 17, noted that spirits are high in the Chinese diving team. "Confidence is necessary, and we need to train hard," she added.
The silver was also the first medal for the United States in diving.
"To come away with silver is just mind-blowing, honestly. It just goes to show that if you stay focused and you're confident, anything can happen," said Parratto.
--IANS
akm/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor