CIC's RTI plea can't be implemented as BCCI is not a govt body: Vinod Rai

The Central Information Commission's plea to bring the Board of Control for under the ambit of the Right to Information Act cannot be implemented, Chief said on Wednesday.

In a telephonic interview to ANI, Rai said although the board is gradually getting more transparent, there are three aspects which will not be made public as sought by the CIC, namely the minutes of the selectors' meeting, the status of players' injuries and anti-doping issues.



"We have been expressly precipitated that is not a government body. Thus, it should not be covered under RTI. We have already approached the Chennai High Court regarding the issue in May. We have specifically told in our response that the CIC plea cannot be implemented as the matter is subjudice," he said.



Meanwhile, the announced that the second One Day International (ODI) to be played between India and West Indies will now be held at Visakhapatnam's Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium.

The match was originally scheduled to take place at Indore's Holkar Cricket Stadium on October 24, 2018.