CWG 2022: Boxers Nitu Ghanghas, Amit Panghal win gold medals for India

-
ALSO READ
CWG 2022 Day 10 LIVE: Eldhose, Aboobacker win gold, silver in Triple Jump
CWG 2022 Day 7 Highlights: Sudhir, Sreeshankar shine with historic medals
CWG 2022 Day-2 Highlights: Chanu clinches gold; Bindyarani gets silver
CWG 2022 Day 8 Highlights: Bajrang, Deepak, Sakshi win gold in wrestling
CWG 2022 Day 4 Highlights: IND reach final in TT, Badminton and Lawn Bowls
-
Indian boxers Nitu Ghanghas, Amit Panghal clinched the gold medals for the country at the 2022 Commonwealth Games after winning their respective finals in different categories, here on Sunday.
Amit defeated home favourite Kiaran McDonald by unanimous decision in the men's 51kg flyweight final at the National Exhibition Centre, thus winning his first-ever gold medal at the Games.
This was Panghal's second Commonwealth Games medal, having won the silver medal at Gold Coast 2018. The gold will be a massive boost for him after suffering a shock opening round loss in the Olympics last year.
It was also India's fifth boxing medal at CWG 2022 and the second gold medal.
In the first round, the 26-year-old Amit bided his time, waiting for an opening but was proactive in landing his punches and jabs when the opportunity arose, often going for combinations. The Indian continued to attack in the second and McDonald got a cut on his face from one of Panghal's attacks and had to be stitched up by his team.
With the bout comfortably in Amit's favour, the third round was more subdued and the Indian won his first Commonwealth Games gold medal by unanimous decision.
On the other hand, the 21-year-old Nitu beat England's Demie-Jade Resztan 5-0 in the women's over 45kg-48kg (minimum weight) category to clinch gold. This is her first CWG medal and she is also a two-time world youth champion.
Nitu, who was competing in her first CWG, looked completely in control throughout the whole bout. The Haryana pugilist's accurate punches helped her in controlling the pace of the contest and eventually led to the podium finish.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor