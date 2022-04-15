Deepak Chahar ruled out of IPL 2022, DC physio tests positive for Covid

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2022 Chennai Super Kings: Squad & possible Playing 11 post IPL Auction
Deepak Chahar might lose all of his Rs 14 cr for IPL 2022: Here's why
CSK pacer Deepak Chahar set to miss half of IPL 2022 due to injury
IPL 2022 Delhi Capitals: Squad, full schedule and playing 11 prediction
IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans beat Delhi Capitals by 14 runs
-
Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Deepak Chahar was on Friday ruled out of the IPL with a back injury, while Delhi Capitals physio Patrick Farhart tested positive for COVID-19.
Chahar had also suffered a hamstring injury during the home series against the West Indies in February.
KKR pacer Rasikh Salam is also out the of the IPL with a lower back injury with young Delhi pacer Harshit Rana named as his replacement.
"Chennai Super Kings bowler Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 owing to a back injury," said the IPL in a statement.
"Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have signed fast bowler Harshit Rana as a replacement for pacer Rasikh Salam for the rest of the TATA IPL 2022 season. Salam, who played 2 games for KKR this season, has been ruled out owing to a lower back injury and will take no further part in the tournament.
"His replacement, Harshit Rana, from Delhi will join KKR at his base price of INR 20 Lakh."
On Farhart, a former physio of the Indian cricket team, the statement added: "Delhi Capitals physio Patrick Farhart has been tested positive for COVID-19. He is being closely monitored by the DC Medical Team at the moment."
With cases gradually rising, COVID threat has increased during the two-month-long IPL.
Last year, the tournament had to be suspended at the peak of the second wave in May and was later completed in the UAE.
The BCCI is staging the premier T20 event in four stadiums across Maharashtra to minimise the COVID-19 threat. However, the play-offs are expected to be played outside the state.
The league games are being held in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor