BCCI releases central contract list, former skipper M S Dhoni dropped

was on Thursday dropped from the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) list of centrally contracted players, raising fresh doubts on the future of the former India captain who has not played since the ICC World Cup semifinal loss to New Zealand last year.

The BCCI announced the central contracts for the period of October 2019 to September 2020. Dhoni was in the A category, which fetches a player Rs 5 crore, until last year. However four players -- Navdeep Saini, Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar and Deepak Chahar -- are the new entries in the BCCI's annual player contracts.



Skipper Virat Kohli, his deputy and top pacer were retained in the highest A+ bracket of Rs 7 crore.

BCCI payment structures:

Period Grade A + Grade A Grade B Grade C Oct 2019 to Sept 2020 Rs 7 Cr Rs 5 Cr Rs 3 Cr Rs 1 Cr