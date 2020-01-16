JUST IN
Australia Captain Finch expects India to 'fight back hard' in second ODI
Business Standard

BCCI releases central contract list, former skipper M S Dhoni dropped

The BCCI announced the central contracts for the period of October 2019 to September 2020. Dhoni was in the A category, which fetches a player Rs 5 crore, until last year

BS Web Team & PTI  |  New Delhi 

MS Dhoni outside the dressing room at Trent Bridge.File Photo: Reuters
MS Dhoni was on Thursday dropped from the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) list of centrally contracted players, raising fresh doubts on the future of the former India captain who has not played since the ICC World Cup semifinal loss to New Zealand last year.

The BCCI announced the central contracts for the period of October 2019 to September 2020. Dhoni was in the A category, which fetches a player Rs 5 crore, until last year. However four players -- Navdeep Saini, Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar and Deepak Chahar -- are the new entries in the BCCI's annual player contracts.

Skipper Virat Kohli, his deputy Rohit Sharma and top pacer Jasprit Bumrah were retained in the highest A+ bracket of Rs 7 crore.

BCCI payment structures:

Period Grade A + Grade A Grade B Grade C
Oct 2019 to Sept 2020 Rs 7 Cr Rs 5 Cr Rs 3 Cr Rs 1 Cr


BCCI annual retainership fee for the period of October 2019 to September 2020:

Grade Player Name
A+ Virat Kohli
Rohit Sharma
Jasprit Bumrah
A Ravichandran Ashwin
Ravindra Jadeja
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Cheteshwar Pujara
Ajinkya Rahane
K L Rahul
Shikhar Dhawan
Mohammed Shami
Kuldeep Yadav
Rishabh Pant
B Wriddhiman Saha
Umesh yadav
Yuzvendra Chahal
Hardik Pandya
Mayank Agarwal
C Kedar Jadhav
Navdeep Saini
Deepak Chahar
Manish Pandey
Hanuma Vihari
Shradul Thakur
Shreyas Iyer
Washington Sundar

First Published: Thu, January 16 2020. 14:33 IST

