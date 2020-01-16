BCCI releases central contract list, former skipper M S Dhoni dropped

-
ALSO READ
Prithvi Shaw suspended by BCCI until November 15 for doping violation
Ganguly's new innings
Sourav Ganguly is the new BCCI president - good, but for how long?
BCCI calls for bids to sponsor international and domestic matches
Grant Govan in 1928 to Sourav Ganguly today: List of all BCCI presidents
-
MS Dhoni was on Thursday dropped from the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) list of centrally contracted players, raising fresh doubts on the future of the former India captain who has not played since the ICC World Cup semifinal loss to New Zealand last year.
The BCCI announced the central contracts for the period of October 2019 to September 2020. Dhoni was in the A category, which fetches a player Rs 5 crore, until last year. However four players -- Navdeep Saini, Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar and Deepak Chahar -- are the new entries in the BCCI's annual player contracts.
Skipper Virat Kohli, his deputy Rohit Sharma and top pacer Jasprit Bumrah were retained in the highest A+ bracket of Rs 7 crore.
BCCI payment structures:
BCCI annual retainership fee for the period of October 2019 to September 2020: