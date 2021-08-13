Did BCCI doctor delay Krunal's testing despite player flagging symptoms?

-
ALSO READ
India vs Sri Lanka: Dhawan to lead, Shaw and Padikkal earn call-ups
India vs Sri Lanka full schedule, squad, match time, live telecast details
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI playing 11, toss result, live streaming
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: India wins the toss and opts to bat
IND vs SL 2nd T20 Highlights: Sri Lanka win by 4 wickets, level series 1-1
-
The COVID-19 positive case of Krunal Pandya during the white ball tour of Sri Lanka has raised questions about BCCI's medical officer on tour delaying RT-PCR test by a day, leading to eight players missing out on two T20I games.
It has now emerged that Krunal, after sensing symptoms like throat pain, had immediately red-flagged team's accompanying doctor Abhijit Salvi on July 26 but neither was a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) done right away nor was the player immediately isolated.
In fact, despite throat pain, the team doctor allowed the player to attend the team meeting and only on July 27 morning was his RT-PCR Test done. The reports came late in afternoon after which BCCI and SLC decided to jointly postpone the game by a day as eight of his close contacts were also tested.
Initially all of them tested negative but later before the team left Sri Lanka, Krishnappa Gowtham and Yuzvendra Chahal were also found to be positive.
The Indian white ball team led by Shikhar Dhawan and coached by Rahul Dravid played three ODIs and three T20 Internationals winning the first series 2-1 and losing the shortest format 1-2.
"Krunal had throat pain on July 26 and he followed the protocol informing the medical officer. It is strange that he should have been immediately isolated with a Rapid Antigen Test (self test kit) done. But nothing of that sort happened," a BCCI source privy to developments in Sri Lanka, told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
"Although Rapid Antigen Test is not conclusive but it's the first part of protocol. But I can confirm, Krunal despite throat pain attended team meeting,"
"In fact, another question that's being raised is how come BCCI's medical team in Sri Lanka agreed to testing every fifth day whereas in IPL, testing is done every third day," the source added.
"Thanks to secretary Jay Shah, who intervened and the crisis of a series cancellation was averted by isolating all close contacts. His move saved the series and also helped the Sri Lankan Cricket board. But had the medical team been pro-active, the situation could have been averted," the BCCI insider said.
The man in question Salvi was contacted by the PTI for his side of the story.
"I will not make any comments," Salvi said.
The T20 series defeat was primarily due to India only having four specialist batsmen with as many as eight close contacts of Krunal were put in mandatory isolation after the player tested positive.
The trio of Krunal, Chahal and Gowtham returned home earlier this month.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor