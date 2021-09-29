Did not suffer heart attack, went to doctor for routine check-up: Inzamam

-
ALSO READ
Former Pakistan cricket captain Inzamam-ul-Haq undergoes angioplasty
AUS vs WI full schedule, live toss timings and streaming details in India
Covid-19: West Indies vs Australia 2nd ODI postponed after a positive case
Didn't do right with us: PCB chief Ramiz Raja on England, NZ pull out
Ramiz Raja formally elected chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board
-
Former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq has clarified that he did not suffer a heart attack and rather went to the doctor just for a routine check-up.
"I want to thank everyone in Pakistan and around the world for praying for my health. I want to thank the Pakistan people, and cricketers from Pakistan and around the world who sent their well-wishes," said Inzamam on his YouTube channel, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.
"I saw reports saying I had suffered a heart attack. I did not. I went to my doctor for a routine check-up, who said they wanted to conduct an angiography. During angiography, they noted an artery of mine was blocked, so they inserted stents to alleviate that problem. It was successful and easy, and I came back home after just 12 hours at the hospital. I feel fine," he added.
Inzamam-ul-Haq has been discharged from hospital after undergoing angioplasty, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja had confirmed on Tuesday.
"Inzi wishing you well and so good that you are now back at home. Rest and recoup my friend," tweeted Raja.
As per several media reports. Inzamam-ul-Haq had suffered a heart attack and he underwent successful angioplasty on Monday evening and was kept under observation.
The 51-year-old Inzamam is Pakistan's highest run-getter in ODIs with 11701 runs in 375 matches, and the country's third-highest in Tests with 8829 runs in 119 matches. He was also among the country's most successful captains.
Inzamam had retired from the international game in 2007 and has since held several positions in Pakistan, as a batting consultant and then the chief selector from 2016 to 2019. He has also worked as head coach of Afghanistan.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor