Doping suspension lifted after samples didn't match, says Peter Bol

Olympic 800-meter finalist Peter Bol on Tuesday said his provisional doping suspension has been lifted after the A and B samples didn't match.
Usually testing of the B sample confirms the original adverse finding in doping cases.
I was just informed that my B sample did not match my A sample, Bol posted on Twitter.
My provisional suspension has been lifted by Sport Integrity Australia.
Sport Integrity Australia later confirmed testing of the B sample by a World Anti-Doping Agency-accredited laboratory showed an atypical finding, but that in itself is not the same as a negative test result.
The investigation into the matter remains ongoing. Sport Integrity Australia will, as part of its investigation, proceed to consider whether any anti-doping rule violations have been committed, the government-backed agency said in a statement.
It is not possible to provide a timeframe at this point.
Bol repeated Tuesday that he's never taken banned performance-enhancing substances and he described the last month as a nightmare.
Athletics Australia announced last month that Bol had failed an out-of-competition test on Oct. 11. The 28-year-old runner's A sample tested positive to the banned drug erythropoietin, known as EPO.
The relief I am feeling is hard to describe. Bol said after the B sample results returned.
The last month has been nothing less than a nightmare. I wish that the results of my A sample had not been leaked, but there is nothing I can do about that.
To say it one more time: I am innocent and have not taken this substance as I was accused."
Bol placed fourth in the 800-meter final at the Tokyo Olympics and was a silver medalist at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Richard Ings, the former head of Australia's anti-doping agency, described the differing results from A and B samples as exceedingly rare.
Questions need asking of the lab and how it processed and assessed the A sample," Ings posted on Twitter.
First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 16:29 IST