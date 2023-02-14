Doping suspension lifted after samples didn't match, says Peter Bol

LATEST NEWS
Business Standard

Bol repeated Tuesday that he's never taken banned performance-enhancing substances and he described the last month as a nightmare

athletes | Doping | Olympics

AP  |  Sydney 

Peter Bol
Peter Bol

Olympic 800-meter finalist Peter Bol on Tuesday said his provisional doping suspension has been lifted after the A and B samples didn't match.

Usually testing of the B sample confirms the original adverse finding in doping cases.

I was just informed that my B sample did not match my A sample, Bol posted on Twitter.

My provisional suspension has been lifted by Sport Integrity Australia.

Sport Integrity Australia later confirmed testing of the B sample by a World Anti-Doping Agency-accredited laboratory showed an atypical finding, but that in itself is not the same as a negative test result.

The investigation into the matter remains ongoing. Sport Integrity Australia will, as part of its investigation, proceed to consider whether any anti-doping rule violations have been committed, the government-backed agency said in a statement.

It is not possible to provide a timeframe at this point.

Bol repeated Tuesday that he's never taken banned performance-enhancing substances and he described the last month as a nightmare.

Athletics Australia announced last month that Bol had failed an out-of-competition test on Oct. 11. The 28-year-old runner's A sample tested positive to the banned drug erythropoietin, known as EPO.

The relief I am feeling is hard to describe. Bol said after the B sample results returned.

The last month has been nothing less than a nightmare. I wish that the results of my A sample had not been leaked, but there is nothing I can do about that.

To say it one more time: I am innocent and have not taken this substance as I was accused."

Bol placed fourth in the 800-meter final at the Tokyo Olympics and was a silver medalist at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Richard Ings, the former head of Australia's anti-doping agency, described the differing results from A and B samples as exceedingly rare.

Questions need asking of the lab and how it processed and assessed the A sample," Ings posted on Twitter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 16:29 IST

