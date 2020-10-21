Dwayne Bravo ruled out of IPL 2020 with groin injury: CSK CEO Viswanathan

all-rounder has been ruled out of the ongoing IPL with a groin injury, dealing a massive blow to the already struggling side which has very slim chances of advancing to the play-offs.

The 37-year-old Bravo, an integral part of the CSK team for years now, couldn't bowl the final over against Delhi Capitals in a match in Sharjah on October 17.



Skipper was forced to bowl Ravindra Jadeja, who conceded three sixes.

" is ruled out of the IPL due to a groin injury," CSK CEO Kashi Viswanathan told news agecy PTI.



Bravo played six games and scored only seven runs in two innings. However, he got six wickets in as many games with an economy rate of 8.57.

CSK's campaign has already been derailed after seven losses from 10 games. They are currently currently lying at the bottom of the league table.



were already hamstrung by absence of senior players Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh, both of whom pulled out citing personal reasons.

The poor form of some of the senior players like skipper Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav has also hurt their cause.