IPL 2020: CSK coach hints inclusion of both Curran, Bravo in playing 11

Chennai Super Kings' head coach Stephen Fleming has said that the side might look to play both and in the playing XI going ahead in the (IPL) 2020.

In the opening match of between Chennai and Mumbai Indians, the Dhoni-led franchise opted for as Bravo is currently injured.

Curran impressed with both bat and ball as took one crucial wicket of Quinton de Kock and he also managed to score 18 runs off just six balls.

The CSK coach Fleming also confirmed that Bravo will miss the first couple of games for the franchise due to his injury.

"We haven't looked too far ahead, arrived here with us injured, so he is probably out for the first couple of games. But Sam Curran's performance was extremely positive and that is why we bought him in the auction," said Fleming during the post-match press conference.

"His attitude is quite infectious and his performances today were outstanding. If Dwayne was fit, there would have been a toss-up whether he played at all, so Curran has taken his opportunity but we may have also look at playing both Curran and Bravo across different conditions in the UAE, we would be needed to use our full squad if we want to stay competitive," he added.

defeated Mumbai Indians by five wickets in the opening match of the on Saturday. While chasing 163, CSK skipper MS Dhoni promoted Ravindra Jadeja and ahead of him and as a result, the English batsman went on to play a cameo of 18 runs off just 6 balls to put CSK in a comfortable position.

In the end, Faf du Plessis and MS Dhoni guided CSK to a five-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi. For CSK, Ambati Rayudu played a match-winning knock of 71 while Faf du Plessis scored an unbeaten 58. For Mumbai, Pattinson returned with the best figures of 1-27 from his quota of four overs.

With this, Dhoni became the first skipper in IPL to record 100 wins as the leader of a franchise. CSK had been on a five-match losing streak against Mumbai, but after winning the match on Saturday, the Dhoni-led franchise finally gained a victory over the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians.

CSK will next lock horns with Rajasthan Royals on September 22 while Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai will face Kolkata Knight Riders on September 23.

