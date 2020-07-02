English Premier League: Manchester United confirm Angel Gomes departure

have confirmed that Angel Gomes has left the club as the 19-year-old rejected the offer of a new contract.

Gomes joined the Reds youth academy when he was six years old and made his first team debut at the age of 16 in 2017. The attacking midfielder made 10 senior appearances for the team in total. His last game for the Reds was the 4-0 win over Norwich City at Old Trafford in the Premier League in January, reports Xinhua news agency.



"Everybody at would like to wish Angel the very best of luck for the future and thank him for his efforts for the club," said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to British media reports, the talented footballer rejected an offer of 30,000 pounds ($37,400) weekly wage from the Reds as he was not assured of regular playing time under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.