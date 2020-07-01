JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Football » News

India files expression of interest for hosting 2027 AFC Asian Cup
Business Standard

Premier League: Pablo Moreno signs 4-year contract with Manchester City

Moreno will join Manchester City from Juventus, where he has been a part of the under-23 squad for the last two seasons

Topics
English Premier League | Manchester City | football

ANI 

Pablo Moreno, Manchester City
Pablo Moreno's career began at Barcelona's La Masia academy, where he broke several goal-scoring records. Photo: @ManCity

Manchester City on Tuesday announced that Pablo Moreno has signed a four-year deal with the club.

"The 18-year-old forward will join at the start of the summer transfer window on a four-year deal," the club said in a statement.

Moreno will join Manchester City from Juventus, where he has been a part of the under-23 squad for the last two seasons.
 

Moreno's career began at Barcelona's La Masia academy, where he broke several goal-scoring records. His burgeoning reputation convinced Juventus to swoop for him in the summer of 2018 and he continued to develop in Italy.

This season, he scored four goals in three Uefa Youth League games. In March this year, he was named amongst the substitutes for a first-team Serie A game against Genoa.

The teenager has won three caps for Spain at under-18 level. Last year, he was part of the under-17 squad for the European Championships and World Cup.
First Published: Wed, July 01 2020. 16:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY