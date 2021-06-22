Euro 2020: The Netherlands, Austria enter last-16 stage

-
The Netherlands scored a convincing 3-0 win over North Macedonia to end their Group C campaign with an all-win record and enter the pre-quarterfinals of Euro 2020.
North Macedonia started well but Ivan Trickovski's goal was ruled out for off-side while Aleksandar Trajkovski hit the post.
Dutch striker Memphis Depay, who has just been signed by Barcelona, opened the scoring with a counter-attacking goal. Two second-half finishes from Georginio Wijnaldum (51st minute and 58th minute) sealed three points for the Netherlands before Darko Churlinov saw another goal ruled out for off-side.
In another game, Austria defeated Ukraine 1-0 to enter the last-16 stage. The win put Austria in second place in Group C with six points. They will face Italy in the pre-quarterfinals in London on Saturday. Ukraine, who finished in third but with a negative goal difference, will have to wait until the end of the group stage to find out if they are through to the pre-quarterfinals.
This is the first time the Austrians are through to the knockout stages of the Euro.
Christoph Baumgartner got the important goal in the first half when he poked Alaba's corner past goalkeeper Heorhiy Bushchan. Austria could have had a lot more with Marko Arnautovic firing two wide shots before the break. Ukraine never looked in command in the game.
