FC Goa, Jamshedpur FC eye Indian Super League season's first win

-
ALSO READ
Olympics 2021: Men's and Women's football full schedule, match timings
India vs Afghanistan highlights: India 1 | 1 Afghanistan at full time
Mohammedan SC face Indian Air Force in Durand Cup opener
FSDL acquires media rights for AFC competitions in four-year deal
Jamshedpur to host national women's football team camp from Aug 16
-
Smarting from a 0-3 drubbing in their season opener, FC Goa will hope to get their campaign back on track when they face Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League here on Friday.
The loss against Mumbai City FC on Monday meant FC Goa's league-record 15-match unbeaten streak came to a crashing halt.
It was a bitter pill to swallow for head coach Juan Ferrando, his wards and also the fans.
Friday, though, presents an opportunity for the Gaurs to redeem themselves as they clash against Jamshedpur FC in a match that will see both teams seeking their first win.
Speaking to the media ahead of the game, Ferrando shared his thoughts on the performance in the last match and the team's plans for the future.
The season opener saw Ferrando name a fairly inexperienced line-up at the back. Leander D'Cunha and Sanson Pereira made their second ISL starts while Papuia made his league debut.
While the trust might not be fully vindicated, Ferrando preached patience when it comes to the youngsters.
"To be honest, I trust Leander, I trust Papuia and I have trust in Sanson. Of course, they don't have a lot of experience, but they can only get that experience when you play," said Ferrando.
"Of course we lost, and I don't want to give an excuse for that. You can say that my plan was not a success, but I trust these players. I want that if FC Goa needs these players, they are ready to deliver."
"I understand the talk about the lack of experience. But for me, as head coach, my most important job is to help them. They are our future. Of course their performances were not good. We have to do more work and then give them their chances."
The loss in the season-opener was only the fifth time since the beginning of the 2017/18 season that Goa have gone down by a three-goal margin.
Ferrando pointed out where he felt the team lacked.
"In transitions when we lose the ball, it's important to be more compact between the lines.
"We need to control the spaces -- when we are in attack or in build-up because if we lose the ball it's very important that we press immediately because the opponent has a lot of space," added Ferrando.
On the other hand, after a 1-1 draw against SC East Bengal on Sunday, Jamshedpur FC too will look to register their first win of the season, at Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.
The Red Miners have never made the cut for the play-offs since making their debut in the ISL.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor