FC Goa, Jamshedpur FC eye Indian Super League season's first win

Smarting from a 0-3 drubbing in their season opener, will hope to get their campaign back on track when they face Jamshedpur FC in the here on Friday.

The loss against Mumbai City FC on Monday meant FC Goa's league-record 15-match unbeaten streak came to a crashing halt.

It was a bitter pill to swallow for head coach Juan Ferrando, his wards and also the fans.

Friday, though, presents an opportunity for the Gaurs to redeem themselves as they clash against Jamshedpur FC in a match that will see both teams seeking their first win.

Speaking to the media ahead of the game, Ferrando shared his thoughts on the performance in the last match and the team's plans for the future.

The season opener saw Ferrando name a fairly inexperienced line-up at the back. Leander D'Cunha and Sanson Pereira made their second ISL starts while Papuia made his league debut.

While the trust might not be fully vindicated, Ferrando preached patience when it comes to the youngsters.

"To be honest, I trust Leander, I trust Papuia and I have trust in Sanson. Of course, they don't have a lot of experience, but they can only get that experience when you play," said Ferrando.

"Of course we lost, and I don't want to give an excuse for that. You can say that my plan was not a success, but I trust these players. I want that if needs these players, they are ready to deliver."



"I understand the talk about the lack of experience. But for me, as head coach, my most important job is to help them. They are our future. Of course their performances were not good. We have to do more work and then give them their chances."



The loss in the season-opener was only the fifth time since the beginning of the 2017/18 season that have gone down by a three-goal margin.

Ferrando pointed out where he felt the team lacked.

"In transitions when we lose the ball, it's important to be more compact between the lines.

"We need to control the spaces -- when we are in attack or in build-up because if we lose the ball it's very important that we press immediately because the opponent has a lot of space," added Ferrando.

On the other hand, after a 1-1 draw against SC East Bengal on Sunday, Jamshedpur FC too will look to register their first win of the season, at Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

The Red Miners have never made the cut for the play-offs since making their debut in the ISL.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)