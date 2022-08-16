FIFA suspends AlFF; U-17 Women's World Cup not to be held in India

suspended India's national soccer federation late Monday due to undue influence from third parties, the sport's governing body said.

The suspension of the All Federation threatens the country's hosting of the Under-17 Women's World Cup scheduled for Oct. 11-30.

said the suspension was effective immediately and that the transgression constitutes a serious violation of the Statutes.

The suspension will be lifted once an order to set up a committee of administrators to assume the powers of the AIFF executive committee has been repealed and the AIFF administration regains full control of the AIFF's daily affairs," FIFA said.

The Under-17 Women's World Cup cannot currently be held in as planned, FIFA said.

FIFA is in constant constructive contact with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in and is hopeful that a positive outcome to the case may still be achieved.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)