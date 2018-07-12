Fifa World Cup 2018: Eiffel Tower to be shut during France vs Croatia match

The will be shut on Sunday as part of security measures being taken for a big-screen broadcast of the final at the adjacent Champ de Mars park, the tower's management said Thursday.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to watch the game between France and in the shadow of one of the country's most visited sites.

"For security reasons, the Paris police have requested the Eiffel Tower's closure," management company SETE said, adding that people who had pre-booked tickets would be reimbursed.

During the Euro 2016 final between France and more than 90,000 people packed into the Champs de Mars fan zone.

The will also be closed Saturday for the national holiday.

An estimated 12,000 security force members will be deployed to secure the festivities, Paris police chief said Thursday.

Fans flooded into the streets of Paris and other cities Tuesday night after France beat out Belgium to reach the final.

In the event of a win in the final the country is expected to erupt in an outpouring of national pride, like that which followed France's first win on home soil 20 years ago.