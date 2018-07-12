Croatia motivated by English media's lack of respect, says Luka Modric

Croatia captain feels that the English media underestimated his team who came from behind to knock England out of the FIFA with a 2-1 semi-final win here.

"We proved everything differently that people were talking," Modric told ITV after Wednesday evening's match.

"Especially English journalists, pundits from television, they underestimated Croatia tonight and that was a huge mistake," he added.

"All these words from them we take, we were reading and we were saying 'OK, today we will see who will be tired.' As I said, they should be more humble, and respect opponents more. That's it."

After had given England the lead inside the opening five minutes, equalised in the 68th minute and scored the winner in the second period of extra time.

The victory sent Croatia into their first-ever final, where they will meet France on Sunday.

"We showed again that we were not tired, we dominated the game physically, mentally in all aspects. We should have killed the game before extra time, but this is an amazing achievement for us, a dream come true," Modric said.

"After such a long time we are in the final, the biggest success in Croatian sporting history. We have to be proud."

