Fifa World Cup 2018: Saudi footballers to be penalised for Russia drubbing

Members of Saudi Arabias national football team will face a disciplinary penalty for their crushing defeat by Russia in the opener.

"We are very disappointed by the defeat," Saudi Football Federation chief Adel Ezzat was quoted as saying by the Al-Youm Assabaa newspaper, reports Tass news agency.

"This result is totally unsatisfactory because it does not reflect the true level of our preparedness.

"Several players will face a penalty - goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf, striker Mohammad Al-Sahlawi and defender Omar Hawsawi," he added.



The Chairman of the General Sport Authority, Turki bin Abdulmohsen Al-Sheikh, described the game as a "total fiasco" in a video address, posted on his Twitter page.

The kicked off on Thursday with the opening match in the Russian capital Moscow between hosts Russia and the national team from Saudi Arabia, which Russia won 5-0.

In its next game, Saudi Arabia is facing Uruguay in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don on June 20.

