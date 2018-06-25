Fifa World Cup 2018 Spain vs Morocco live: When and where to watch

Spain will be eyeing for a point in their final Group B match to see themselves into the knockout stage of the when they take on Morocco at the Kaliningrad Stadium here on Monday.

Here is the how the group B table stands after the first two matches.



The Spanish currently share leadership of their group with Portugal, who will also reach the last 16 with a draw against Iran.

Both the Spanish and Portuguese have the same number of points and the same goal difference and if that is still the case after Monday's matches, their positions would be decided by the number of yellow cards each side has seen so far in Russia.

But Spain would not be just looking for a draw as they would want to top the group.

By the time the game kicks off in Kaliningrad, Spain will know whether Russia or Uruguay have won Group A and have a better idea of their next possible rival, but the fact they can't risk a heavy defeat means coach Fernando Hierro will pick his strongest possible 11.

Squad depth:

The Spanish struggled to break down Iran in their recent 1-0 win in Kazan and Hierro needs midfielders such as David Silva, Andres and to try and get closer to the Morocco penalty area.

has been Spain's main threat so far with 3 of the 4 goals they have scored so far in Russia.

Costa will again lead the line, while the coach could try something different, perhaps with Lucas Vazquez given a chance in a wide role.

In theory, the Spanish defense will be unaltered with Alba, Ramos, Pique and the fit again Dani Carvajal in defense and David de Gea continuing in goal.

What is at stake?

Morocco showed in their games against Iran and Portugal that they are a tough side to face, but that they lack punch in attack.

That lack of a threat has seen them fail to take the chances which could have given their World Cup a very different storyline than an early ticket home and the Spanish will have to be careful of being caught on the break as they seek to control possession.

In theory, Spain could suffer a narrow defeat and still make the last 16 if Portugal beat Iran or that game ends in a low scoring draw.

Isco's call for philosophy





Spain national team practices for their second match

Spain midfielder believes his side must stay true to the philosophy that brought them World Cup glory in 2010 to achieve the result they need in tomorrow's Group B decider against Morocco.

After a breathless 3-3 draw with Portugal in their opening game, La Roja laboured to a 1-0 victory over Iran, and require at least a point in Kaliningrad against a Morocco side playing for pride to guarantee a last 16 berth.

"We have to be faithful to the end to the style of play that defines us," the Real Madrid playmaker told reporters ahead of the game.





"We have to play, pass a lot, keep the ball. If we play quickly across the pitch the chances will come."

Spain won a historic treble of European and world titles between 2008-2012 with a brand of possession-based football that came to be known as "tiki taka".

Along with Real teammates Lucas Vazquez and Marco Asensio, represents the cream of a new crop of Spanish talent looking to fill the void left in the national team after legend Xavi's retirement.

"This is my first time in a big competition with the national side," he said. "I feel at ease but it's easier with all the big players in the side."

Playing behind striker Diego Costa, Isco has delighted Spain fans this tournament with his deft touch and vision, but the team heads to Russia's European enclave knowing the job is far from done.

Spain coach

Coach Fernando Hierro, who only took the job two days before the tournament began after the shock dismissal of Julen Lopetegui, said his team won't underestimate a Morocco squad that are yet to pick up a point.





"This is the World Cup, and not one single game is going to be easy," Hierro said. "We can improve, and I hope we will keep winning while we do so, but nobody is giving anything away easily.

"In certain groups teams have already qualified (for the last 16) but our group is very tough. We have no option but to secure all three points against Morocco."

Morocco coach

Morocco coach Herve Renard said his team had been victim to a "total injustice" in becoming the first nation knocked out of the World Cup before their final Group B clash with Spain.

Morocco were eliminated after losing 1-0 to Portugal in Moscow after a 95th-minute own goal saw them lose to Iran by the same scoreline in their opener.

"When you look at the facts in the Portugal game, it's totally unfair.

"For the goal we conceded, there was an obvious foul by (defender) Pepe at the front post. Why did (the referee) not see it?" Renard told reporters in Kaliningrad ahead of Monday's encounter.

"Then there was a handball by Pepe, exactly the same as the one (that was given as a penalty) for Australia" in the Socceroos' Group C match against Denmark.





Morocco attacked Portugal relentlessly in the second half in Moscow after Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring with an early header.

"For me it's a total injustice, especially because of the quality showed by my players during the game. You mustn't forget we were playing the European champions.

"It's unfair that we're already eliminated but we have to accept reality." Goalkeeper Munir al-Kajoui agreed that the team had been unlucky in their two games so far.

"When we arrived in Russia the coach told us about VAR and we had to be aware of this in key moments," he said. "But in our case it's been decisive and it's basically thrown us out of the tournament.

"We are talking about a couple of moments that really hurt us." Munir, who was born in the Spanish North African enclave of Melilla, plays his club football in Spain, and said he expects a tough test against the 2010 winners in Kaliningrad.

"Spain have great stars but honestly none inspire fear in me," said the Numancia stopper.

"Obviously, it's an important match for us, for our honour and our pride and to try to give some joy to our fans. They deserve it." Frenchman Renard, who once managed Cambridge United in England's fourth tier, said his team would be motivated for the game despite having nothing to play for.

"My job is to pose Spain problems and make the Moroccan people proud," he said.

When and where to watch

In today's Group B match, Spain vs Morocco match will take place in Kaliningrad on Monday, June 25, 2018, at 11:30 PM (IST).

Spain vs Morocco match will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony 3 HD in Hindi Commentary.

Spain vs Morocco and Iran vs Portugal matches will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv also. And Both Airtel and Jio would broadcast the matches for free to their respective subscribers.

Spain world cup squad:

Goalkeepers: David De Gea (Manchester United), Pepe Reina (Napoli), Kepa (Athletic Bilbao)

Defenders: Dani Carvajal(Real Madrid), Sergio Ramos(Real Madrid), Nacho (Real Madrid), Jordi Alba(Barcelona), Gerard Pique (Barcelona), Nacho Monreal (Arsenal), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Odriozola (Real Sociedad)





Midfield: Sergio Busquets(Barcelona), Andres (Barcelona) Saúl, Koke (both Atletico), Thiago (Bayern) David Silva (Manchester City), Isco, Marco Asensio, Lucas Vázquez (all Real Madrid)

Forward: Iago Aspas (Celta), Rodrigo (Valencia), (Atletico)

Morocco World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Mounir El Kajoui (Numancia, Spain), Yassine Bounou (Girona, Spain), Ahmad Reda Tagnaouti (Ittihad Tanger);

Defenders: Mehdi Benatia (Juventus, Italy), Romain Saiss (Wolverhampton Wanderers, England), Manuel Da Costa (Basaksehir, Turkey), Badr Benoun (Raja Casablanca), Nabil Dirar (Fenerbahce, Turkey), Achraf Hakimi (Real Madrid, Spain), Hamza Mendyl (Lille, France);

Midfielders: M'bark Boussoufa (Al Jazira, UAE), Karim El Ahmadi (Feyenoord, Netherlands), Youssef Ait Bennasser (Caen, France), Sofyan Amrabat (Feyenoord, Netherlands), Younes Belhanda (Galatasaray, Turkey), Faycal Fajr (Getafe, Spain), Amine Harit (Schalke, Germany);

Forwards: Khalid Boutaib (Malatyaspor, Turkey), Aziz Bouhaddouz (St. Pauli, Germany), Ayoub El Kaabi (Renaissance Berkane), Nordin Amrabat (Leganes, Spain), Mehdi Carcela (Standard de Liege, Belgium), Hakim Ziyech (Ajax, Netherlands).