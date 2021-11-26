FIH Junior Women's World Cup in South Africa put on hold owing to Covid-19

-
ALSO READ
ICC T20 World Cup, Australia vs New Zealand final: Key players to watch out
India's T20 World Cup squad: Ashwin returns, Dhoni to join team as mentor
ICC T20 World Cup warm-up matches full schedule, timings, streaming details
ICC T20 World Cup full schedule, venues, timings, teams, points system
T20 WC, ENG vs SA Highlights: South Africa wins but out of semis race
-
The upcoming FIH Junior Women's Hockey World Cup in South Africa was on Saturday put on hold as a new variant of COVID-19 in the country stoked worldwide fears.
The prestigious tournament was to be held in the Rainbow Nation from December 5 to 16.
However, following the outbreak of a new coronavirus variant in South Africa, the International Hockey Federation (FIH), the South African Hockey Association and the North-West University of Potchefstroom have jointly decided that the tournament "will not happen under these circumstances".
"The safety of everyone involved in the FIH events is an absolute priority. Additionally, many countries, including from some of the participating teams, have now strongly increased their travel restrictions with South Africa, including halting flights.
"Therefore, it simply isn't possible to maintain this event as planned," FIH CEO
Thierry Weil said in a statement. This is hugely disappointing. An FIH Junior World Cup is so important for the development of young players.
"Also, it was the first time that an FIH World Cup was due to take place on African soil. On behalf of FIH, I'd like to thank all teams for their understanding as well as the local organisers for their great work and collaboration."
The FIH said it will "keep monitoring the situation" and take a decision about the potential staging of the tournament as soon as it will be possible to do so.
Forward Lalremsiami, who was a part of the Indian senior women's hockey team which finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics, was to lead the country's 18-member junior squad at the tournament in South Africa.
The event was to see 16 top teams from across the globe battle for the title which was previously won by Argentina in 2016.
Earlier in the day, the U.K. announced it was suspending flights from South Africa and five other southern African countries and making travellers from these countries self-isolate for 10 days effective from 1200 GMT Friday.
From Sunday morning, travellers would have to go into hotel quarantine.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor