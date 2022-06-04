Gaby Lewis' knock drive Ireland to 10-run win over South Africa in 1st T20I

-
A captain innings by Gaby Lewis and a collective bowling effort guided Ireland to a 10-run win over South Africa, in the first T20I of the three-match series, here at Pembroke Cricket Club on Friday.
Lewis smashed 52 runs off 38 balls, whereas Leah Paul scored 47 off 42 balls and provided Ireland with a defendable total of 143/7. On the other hand, Arlene Kelly scalped two wickets while Rachel Delaney, Cara Murray, and Leah Paul took one wicket each.
Chasing 144, South Africa have a bad start to their innings as they lost their opening batter, Lara Goodall, on the very first ball. Tazmin Brits was then joined by Anne Bosch on the crease, but could not stand for long as the former also departed after getting caught and bowled by Arlene Kelly in the third over, leaving her side struggling at 14/2.
Laura Wolvaardt came to the crease and anchored the innings for some time. She scored 20 runs in 22 balls before she was caught by Celeste Raack on Cara Murray's delivery in the 9th over. Skipper Sune Luus joined hands with Bosch on the crease but the latter was sent back to the dugout after a 35-run stand by Arlene Kelly.
It was then Chloe Tryon, who provided some momentum to South Africa, as she played a decent innings. Along with Luus, she took her side across the 110-run mark and kept the scoreboard moving. But it was Leah Paul, who had the last laugh as she dismissed Tryon for 26 runs off 15 balls in the 18th over, leaving the Proteas women at 117/5.
In the 19th over, Arlene Kelly conceded only 4 runs and also scalped Luus' wicket, leaving the required equation at 18 runs off 6 balls. Jane Maguire then restricted the Proteas at 133/7, after Trisha Chetty was run out in her over, thus providing Ireland with a 10-run win.
Earlier opting to bowl first, South Africa showcased a brilliant display of fielding as Tumi Sekhukhune scalped three wickets, while Nadine de Klerk, Tryon, and Luus took one wicket each, to restrict Ireland at 143/7.
Brief scores: South Africa 143/7 (Gaby Lewis 52, Leah Paul 47; Tumi Sekhukhune 3/32) vs Ireland 133/7 (Anne Bosch 29, Chloe Tryon 26; Arlene Kelly 2/25).
