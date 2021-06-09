Give Robinson 2nd chance if he has mended his ways: Holding to ECB

-
ALSO READ
England vs New Zealand 1st Test live streaming, match and toss timings
ENG vs NZ 1st Test playing 11: England's Bracey, Robinson to make debut
England vs New Zealand Tests: Schedule, timings, live streaming details
England vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 5 highlights: Match ends in a draw
ENG vs NZ 1st Test, Day 1 highlights: Conway hits ton on debut; NZ 246/3
-
Former West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding has asked England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to take a lenient view of charges of racism and sexism against pace bowler Ollie Robinson if he has not made any such remarks over the last eight years.
The 27-year-old England pacer was suspended from international cricket after his old racist and sexist tweets resurfaced on social media last week on Day One of the first Test, which was also his debut.
"[It happened] Eight-nine years ago can the ECB find out please, if beyond that time Robinson had kept on behaving like that, tweeting same things like that. Because [when] I was a young man once, I did a lot of rubbish. As you go through life, you learn, you recognise, perhaps what I did 18 doesn't apply now, I can't behave like that now," said Holding on Sky Sports.
"So, if he has done something nine years ago and since then he has learned and done nothing like that and has changed his ways in the last 2-3 years, I don't think you should come down too hard on him.
"Yes, suspend him because you want to investigate. You don't allow him to play like on Thursday while investigation is going on at the same time and you find something horrible coming out in that investigation. But do that [investigation] quickly, get over with it quickly," added Holding.
Holding, who has been vocal against racism, and criticised the England players for not continuing with taking the knee after the series against West Indies last year, said similar leniency should be shown to another England player who was guilty of tweeting a racist message when he was 15. Wisden, who brought to light this case, has withheld the name of the player.
"Again, has he done something since 15. I am not too sure who that player is and how many years ago he was 15. But what has he done in those years. Can you find record of him doing offensive things, saying offensive things [since that tweet].
"We all make mistakes but if we can recognise those mistakes and correct them and also change our lives and recognise that, it was rubbish, and then do the right things going forward. Don't think you should punish people with what they did decade ago. I am someone who wants to give people a second or third chance," said Holding.
--IANS
kh/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor