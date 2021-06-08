Pak rejects broadcasting deal for Pak-Eng cricket series with Indian firms

-
ALSO READ
IND vs ENG 2021 full schedule, venue, squad, live telecast, head to head
Ind vs Eng: Don't think much about WTC, focus on D/N Test, says Gambhir
Need to be extra cautious while batting during twilight phase: Rohit Sharma
IND vs ENG 3rd Test: WTC is like 'World Cup' for me, says Ishant Sharma
IND vs ENG 3rd Test highlights: India knocks England out of ICC WTC final
-
The federal cabinet of Pakistan has rejected a request of Pakistan Television (PTV) to sign an agreement with Indian companies to broadcast the upcoming Pakistan-England cricket series.
Pakistan are scheduled to tour England for 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is to be played between July 8 and July 20.
The decision was taken by the federal cabinet and was announced by the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry.
"The cabinet has rejected the request of PTV to sign an agreement with Sony and Star India to air the England-Pakistan cricket series," Chaudhry said.
"Sony and Star have monopoly over all the cricket content of South Asia and the entire rights are with the Indian companies. We cannot sign agreement with any Indian company and so the series will not be aired in Pakistan," he added.
However, the minister said that they would try to find a middle ground by approaching the English and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).
The announcement to not let Indian companies have broadcasting rights comes with the same background of not allowing any relations with India until its government reverses its decision taken on August 5, 2019, which changed the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.
"Our ties with India cannot be normalised until those actions are withdrawn," Chaudhry said.
The rejection to have agreements with the Indian companies will have financial implications, which Chaudhry said would be borne by the PTV and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).
--IANS
hamza/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor