Hardik Pandya becomes fastest Indian to smash 100 sixes in IPL

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya became the fastest Indian to smash 100 sixes in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Hardik achieved this feat during the clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad here at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Monday.
The all-rounder has reached the milestone in a total of 1046 balls. He also became the third-fastest player in the world to smash 100 sixes, after West Indies' Chris Gayle and Andre Russell.
Coming to the match, top knocks by Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma helped SunRisers Hyderabad in defeating Gujarat Titans by 8 wickets.
Skipper Williamson smashed 57 while other SRH opener Abhishek Sharma played a quick knock of 42 to chase the target of 163 with five balls left in the match.
After winning their first three matches of the Indian Premier League, this is Gujarat's first loss in the tournament.
