Haryana Steelers beat Gujarat Giants 38-36 in Pro Kabaddi League

Captain Vikash Kandola shone bright as Steelers pulled off a thrilling 38-36 win over Gujarat Giants in a League Season 8 match here on Sunday.

The side took a massive lead in the first half, but the Giants clawed their way back and gained the lead in the last few minutes of the game.

However, the Steelers held their nerve and found a way to close out a sensational win.

Kandola was Haryana's best player in the match with 11 raid points.

Gujarat Giants took the lead early in the match. Kandola effected a couple of brilliant raids and helped his team get its nose in front.

Steelers carried out an All Out in the 10th minute and took a four-point lead at 9-5. Moments later, the Haryana side carried out a brilliant tackle and took a seven-point lead at 12-5.

In the 12th minute, Meetu helped Haryana extend their lead even more after pulling off a fantastic raid. The Steelers carried out another All Out in the 14th minute to lead 18-6.

Kandola effected a fantastic raid in the last few minutes of the first half as the two teams went into the break with the Steelers leading 22-10.

The Giants started the second half strongly as they picked up a few points quickly. However, the Steelers carried out a Super Tackle and led 24-14.

The Giants carried out an All Out in the 28th minute and reduced Steelers' lead, but the Haryana side kept picking up points and kept forging ahead.

Meetu pulled off a brilliant raid in the 32nd minute as the Steelers led 30-25. However, the Giants inflicted an All Out in the 37th minute and gained the lead at 32-31.

Meetu kept Haryana in the game after pulling off a Super Raid in the 39th minute of the match as the two sides were locked at 35-35.

The Steelers carried out a fantastic tackle in the last minute of the match and regained the lead at 36-35.

Kandola then pulled off a couple of raids in the dying seconds of the match and helped his team record a thrilling victory.

