Hong Kong to join India and Pakistan in Asia Cup after defeating UAE

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2022 GT vs RR Qualifier 1 Highlights: Miller takes Gujarat to final
RR vs RCB Qualifier 2 Highlights: Butller special takes Rajasthan to Final
GT vs RR Qualifier 1: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of Eden Gardens
RR vs RCB Qualifier 2: Pitch and Weather Report of Narendra Modi Stadium
GT vs RR: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Qualifier 1
-
The battle to join Sri Lanka, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2022 is over. Hong Kong have qualified for Asia Cup 2022 with a comprehensive eight-wicket win over the United Arab Emirates last night.
They maintained an unbeaten run in the Asia Cup Qualifier in Oman, winning all three matches.
Hong Kong won the toss and chose to field. UAE went on to score 147 runs, unable to bat outtheir 20 overs. Hong Kong went about their run chase with a clear plan, reaching their targetin 19 overs. Veteran star Ehsan Khan was named player of the match with his four-wicket haul,for just 24 runs.
The Hong Kong Captain in his post-match speech said he was elated to qualify and thanked their cricket board for all their support.
Nizakat Khan, Hong Kong Captain said, "I have no words to describe how I feel. I would like to thank Hong Cricket for all their support.
Our process was the same, we knew we had to win all three games to qualify for Asia Cup and that is what we did. We took it game by game and the boys fought back really well. This is a big tournament to showcase our talent, and this is a great opportunity for everyone on this squad."
Chundangapoyil Puthiyapurayil Rizwan, UAE Captain said, "Our bowlers went for a lot of runs, we could say this was because of the dew as the ball was coming nicely onto the bat. So, there is a lot to be learnt and we will learn from this experience and come back stronger."
Player of the Match: Ehsan Khan, Hong Kong said, "This is a proud moment for the Hong Kong team and for me as well. A big achievement for us. We stuck to the team plan, and we succeeded. I am targeting Virat Kohli in the Asia Cup because he is a great batsman. I will be playing in the Asia Cup for the second time and that is a big achievement for me."
Hong Kong will now face India on August 31 and Pakistan on September 2.
India will face Pakistan after a gap of nine months in a much-awaited contest on August 28.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor