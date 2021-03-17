I-League: Neroca FC relegated after losing to Sudeva Delhi

-
ALSO READ
I-League: Clinical NEROCA keep top 6 hopes alive, beat Sudeva 2-0
Hero I-league: Aizawl FC share points with Sudeva Delhi FC
Gokulam Kerala beat Sudeva Delhi to register third win on trot in I-League
I-League: Indian Arrows aim to trump Sudeva Delhi FC in an all-Indian clash
NEROCA, TRAU play out 1-1 draw in Imphal derby of I-League
-
Relegation was confirmed for Neroca FC as they slumped to yet another defeat, losing by a solitary goal to nil against Sudeva Delhi FC on Tuesday.
Gursimrat Singh Gill's header in added time of the first half proved to be the difference between the two sides in a match where Neroca had largely themselves to blame for the defeat.
Coming on the back of a 0-1 loss to Aizawl FC in their last match, Neroca needed all three points to stand a chance of taking the relegation battle to the final matchday.
The Gift Raikhan-coached side played with desperation from the opening minutes of the match, in their quest to take an early lead.
In the 16th minute, Sudeva Delhi FC had their first opportunity on goal when Mahesh Singh tested his luck from the distance. The strike, although accurate, lacked venom and was easily collected by the opposition goalkeeper.
But perhaps the best opportunity of the first half fell to Judah Garcia in the 19th minute. After the forward danced past the opposition defensive line, he was found with a low cross from the flanks. Garcia failed to connect from close range as Sudeva Delhi survived a scare.
All of Sudeva's attacking play finally reaped dividends in the added time of the first half when Gursimrat Singh Gill headed the ball home after Shaiborlang Kharpan had robbed possession off the Neroca custodian before releasing across to find Gill's head. The half-time scoreline read 1-0 in Sudeva Delhi's favour.
Early in the second half, Sudeva Delhi FC's goalkeeper Rakshit Dagar made some good saves to deny NEROCA the chance to grab the equalizer and it once again seemed like Neroca had run out of steam.
Neroca tried hard to get the equaliser but eventually failed in their attempts. The full-time scoreline read 1-0 in favour of Sudeva Delhi FC, with Gursimrat Singh Gill being adjudged the Hero of the Match. With this result, Neroca FC have confirmed relegation with one match still to go.
The side from Manipur now is at the rock-bottom of the league with eight points from 13 games. While they are up against their relegation rivals Chennai City in their last match of the season, the latter have a four-point advantage.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor