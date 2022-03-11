I-League: Table-toppers Mohammedan SC tick all boxes vs Sreenidi Deccan

-
Mohammedan Sporting Club made it three wins out of three with a come-from-behind 3-1 victory over Sreenidi Deccan FC. The star of the show was once again Marcus Joseph, who netted a brace to take his season's tally to five goals in three games.
The Black and White Brigade are the only team with a perfect record in the I-League so far and have risen to the top of the standings.
Andrey Chernyshov's side was put under pressure by David Castaneda's early goal for Sreenidi. However, Mohammedan maintained their composure and Joseph headed in Nikola Stojanovic's cross to make it 1-1.
The Serbian captain was once again instrumental in midfield. His 64 passes (with 89% accuracy), 16 challenges won, 7 dribbles and 10 interceptions were the highest of any player on the pitch.
In the second half, Mohammedan Sporting Club were fully dominant. Joseph put his side in the lead with a blistering long-range finish which nestled in the top corner for an early shout for the goal of the season. The Trinidad and Tobago international doesn't just score goals but also links up play well. He completed 50 passes, including 2 key passes and 5 dribbles.
Montenegrin winger Andjelo Rudovic also scored his first goal for Mohammedan from the penalty spot to seal the 3-1 win. He was lively on the left-wing and attempted 5 shots (2 on target) and 5 dribbles.
Mohammedan Sporting Club was solid defensively, particularly in the second half. Syrian centre-back Shaher Shaheen led his team's charts in ball recoveries (7) and passing accuracy (92%).
The Black and White Brigade's Indian defenders also shone. Right-back Lalramchullova completed 7 successful tackles (100% accuracy) while centre-back Asheer Akhtar won 5 aerial challenges and made 7 interceptions.
