Netherlands' Max O'Dowd ends Zimbabwe's T20 World Cup semifinal hopes
Business Standard

ICC T20 WC: India beat Bangladesh by 5 runs, inch closer to semi-finals

Invited to bat, Virat Kohli and K L Rahul scored sparkling fifties to power India to 184 for six

India vs Bangladesh | ICC T20 World Cup 2022 | Cricket

Press Trust of India  |  Adelaide 

India win

India defeated Bangladesh by five runs in a rain-curtailed T20 World Cup match here on Wednesday.

Invited to bat, Virat Kohli and K L Rahul scored sparkling fifties to power India to 184 for six.

The under-fire Rahul returned to form with a 32-ball 50 before Kohli took charge of the innings with an unbeaten 64 off 44 deliveries.

Hasan Mahmud (3/47) was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh.

Defending a revised target of 151 in 16 overs following a brief rain interruption, India restricted Bangladesh to 145 for six.

Liton Das top-scored for Bangladesh with a 27-ball 60.

Arshdeep Singh (2/38) picked up two wickets for India.

Brief scores:

India 184 for 6 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 64 not out, KL Rahul 50; Hasan Mahmud (3/47).

Bangladesh: 145 for 6 in 16 overs (Liton Das 60; Arshdeep Singh 2/38).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 18:09 IST

