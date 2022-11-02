ICC T20 WC: India beat Bangladesh by 5 runs, inch closer to semi-finals

-
-
India defeated Bangladesh by five runs in a rain-curtailed T20 World Cup match here on Wednesday.
Invited to bat, Virat Kohli and K L Rahul scored sparkling fifties to power India to 184 for six.
The under-fire Rahul returned to form with a 32-ball 50 before Kohli took charge of the innings with an unbeaten 64 off 44 deliveries.
Hasan Mahmud (3/47) was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh.
Defending a revised target of 151 in 16 overs following a brief rain interruption, India restricted Bangladesh to 145 for six.
Liton Das top-scored for Bangladesh with a 27-ball 60.
Arshdeep Singh (2/38) picked up two wickets for India.
Brief scores:
India 184 for 6 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 64 not out, KL Rahul 50; Hasan Mahmud (3/47).
Bangladesh: 145 for 6 in 16 overs (Liton Das 60; Arshdeep Singh 2/38).
First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 18:09 IST