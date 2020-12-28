IND VS AUS: Aussies hit out at inconsistent umpiring after Paine decision

Australia cricket players called for consistency in the use of snickometer in the Decision Review System after their skipper Tim Paine was given out caught behind off the bowling of spinner Ravindra Jadeja on referral during the third day of the second Test even though Cheteshwar Pujara had survived a similar call for caught behind against Pat Cummins on the first ball of the second day on Sunday.

In both cases, the hotspot did not show any spot on the two bats but the snicko showed a little spike in both the soundwaves.

"Haven't seen too much of it. Not a lot of it. But it (Paine's dismissal) looked actually very similar to the one of Pujara. From what I have seen, the snicko showed a very similar thing. One was given out, one was not given out. The cookie crumbles sometimes but we need consistency," said Australia opening batsman Matthew Wade.

"I heard a noise on Pujara one. I was at first slip at that time. The bat was the only thing out there. We saw what you guys saw. I am assuming there was a small spike. Either way if it is out or not out, the consistency is what you want as a player," added Wade.

Former Australia pace bowler Merv Hughes also raised questions over the umpire's decision.

"You need two pieces of information to overturn that decision (of Paine's dismissal) which was originally given not out by the umpire. One is the hotspot and the other is the snicko. You cannot overturn an on-field umpire's decision on the basis of just one," said Hughes to ABC Sport.

