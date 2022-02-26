India-SL 2nd T20I: Iyer's fifty hands India series-wining seven-wicket win

-
ALSO READ
ICC T20 World Cup 2021 team-wise schedule, squads, free live broadcast
India's T20 World Cup squad: Ashwin returns, Dhoni to join team as mentor
ICC T20 World Cup warm-up matches full schedule, timings, streaming details
T20 WC, IND vs PAK Highlights: Rizwan, Azam help Pak crush Ind by 10 wkts
ICC T20 World Cup, Australia vs New Zealand final: Key players to watch out
-
Shreyas Iyer hit an unbeaten half-century as India defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the second T20 International to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series here on Saturday.
Chasing 184, India rode on Iyer's unbeaten 74 off 44 balls to chase down the target with 17 balls to spare.
He was ably supported by Ravindra Jadeja (45 not out off 18 balls) and Sanju Samson (39 off 25) as India overwhelmed the target in 17.1 overs to pocket the series.
Earlier, Opener Pathum Nissanka smashed 75 off 53 balls as Sri Lanka posted 183 for five.
Apart from Nissanka, skipper Dasun Shanaka's whirlwind 47 off 19 balls.
For India, Jasprit Bumrah, with 1/24, had the best figures as 72 runs came off the last four overs.
India had won the first T20 International by 62 runs in Lucknow.
Brief Scores:
Sri Lanka: 183/5 in 20 overs (Pathum Nissanka 75 off 53 balls, Dasun Shanaka 47 off 19 balls; Jasprit Bumrah 1/24).
India: 186/3 in 17.1 overs (Shreyas Iyer 74 not out, Ravindra Jadeja 45 not out, Sanju Samson 39; Lahiru Kumara 2/31).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor