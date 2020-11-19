India vs Australia 2020-21: Pujara hits nets to prepare for Test series

-
ALSO READ
IND vs AUS: Team India undergo Test match simulation during training
India have got more questions to answer than Aus for Test series: Ponting
India vs Australia: NSW govt allows Kohli and co to train in quarantine
IND vs AUS 2020-21: Rahul 'lucky' to be picked for Tests, says Manjrekar
IND vs AUS: Bumrah, Shami likely to be rotated during limited-over series
-
The strict protocols due to the coronavirus pandemic has seen India send a combined squad to Australia for the limited-overs as well as the Test series. And Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara on Thursday hit the nets to prepare for the longest format of the game which gets underway at the Adelaide Oval on December 17.
With 5840 runs in the longest format of the game, Pujara has been a vital cog in the batting wheel of Team India when it comes to Test cricket.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday shared a clip from Pujara's training session where the right-handed batsman was not only seen hitting but also leaving balls outside the off-stump.
"The wait is over @cheteshwar1 is back in the nets and is back to doing what he loves the most. Bowlers be prepared for a long workout," BCCI tweeted.
India and Australia are slated to square off against each other in three ODIs, three T20Is, and four Tests. The tour will commence with the three-match ODI series, slated to begin from November 27 in Sydney.
India skipper Virat Kohli will be playing just one Test against Australia and will then head back home after being granted paternity leave by the BCCI.
BCCI had also confirmed that Rohit Sharma will be rested for the white-ball leg of the Australia tour and will be a part of the Test squad. He hit the National Cricket Academy on Thursday to complete his rehabilitation after suffering a hamstring injury during the IPL.
The first Test between India and Australia will be a day-night contest. The four-match series will be a part of the World Test Championship (WTC). India and Australia are at the top two spots in the WTC standings.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor