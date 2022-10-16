India welcomes Mohammed Shami in Australia, BCCI shares video on Twitter

Indian pace star Mohammad Shami joined the practice session of the Indian team in Perth, after being named as a replacement for injured Jasprit Burmah.

In a video shared by BCCI on Twitter, the pacer can be seen being welcomed by the team in a huddle while also participating in the team's net sessions.

"Raring To Go! @MdShami11 hits the ground running" tweeted BCCI.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee had named as Jasprit Bumrah's replacement in India's ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 squad. Shami had reached Brisbane ahead of the warm-up matches.

Shami has not played T20I since last year's edition of the ICC T20 World Cup in November 2021. After recovering from COVID-19, he has been training at the National Academy in Bengaluru. This bout of the virus had kept him out of white-ball series against and South Africa at home.

He last featured in a competitive match during India's tour of England back in July. suffering a back injury during the T20I leg of the series against South Africa was a massive blow to Team India ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022.

India are scheduled to play two warm-up games before playing their first match against Pakistan on October 23. The team will play on October 17 in the first warm-up game. New Zealand will be their next opponent in the second warm-up game on October 19.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami.

Standby Players: Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)