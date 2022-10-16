LATEST NEWS
India welcomes Mohammed Shami in Australia, BCCI shares video on Twitter

Indian pace star Mohammed Shami joined the practice session of the Indian team in Perth, Australia after being named as a replacement for injured Jasprit Burmah

Indian pace star Mohammad Shami joined the practice session of the Indian team in Perth, Australia after being named as a replacement for injured Jasprit Burmah.

In a video shared by BCCI on Twitter, the pacer can be seen being welcomed by the team in a huddle while also participating in the team's net sessions.

"Raring To Go! @MdShami11 hits the ground running" tweeted BCCI.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee had named Mohammed Shami as Jasprit Bumrah's replacement in India's ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 squad. Shami had reached Brisbane ahead of the warm-up matches.

Shami has not played T20I cricket since last year's edition of the ICC T20 World Cup in November 2021. After recovering from COVID-19, he has been training at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. This bout of the virus had kept him out of white-ball series against Australia and South Africa at home.

He last featured in a competitive cricket match during India's tour of England back in July. Jasprit Bumrah suffering a back injury during the T20I leg of the series against South Africa was a massive blow to Team India ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022.

India are scheduled to play two warm-up games before playing their first match against Pakistan on October 23. The team will play Australia on October 17 in the first warm-up game. New Zealand will be their next opponent in the second warm-up game on October 19.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami.

Standby Players: Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur.

First Published: Sun, October 16 2022. 23:11 IST

