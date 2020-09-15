IPL 2020: Bumrah probably the best T20 bowler in world, says Pattinson

JUST IN
IANS  |  Abu Dhabi 

Mumbai Indians bowler Jasprit Bumrah. File photo: PTI
While terming Jasprit Bumrah as the best T20 bowler in the world, Australia pacer James Pattinson has said he is looking forward to working with the India pacer and New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult, among others, in the Mumbai Indians' bowling unit during the Indian Premier League (IPL) starting on September 19.

"Personally, it's just fantastic to work with some of the best bowlers in the world. Obviously, Bumrah is probably the best T20 bowler in the world. And Boulty [Trent Boult] is up there as well. So, for me it will be a great experience to be around those guys," Pattinson said in a video shared on Mumbai Indians' official handle. "I have played a few One-day Internationals here in the UAE before, so I have got a bit of experience over here in UAE."

Reigning champions MI named Pattinson as a replacement for veteran fast bowler Lasith Malinga for this year's IPL.

Pattinson also spoke about the conditions in the UAE, saying the slower ball might be used a lot on surfaces which could be slower and lower as the tournament progresses. "The wickets are drier and there will be three wickets which will be used throughout the tournament so it will be slower and lower as the tournament goes on. May be the slower ball and stuff like that might come into play a lot more."
