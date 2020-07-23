IPL 2020: Cricket South Africa to issue NOCs to ten Proteas players

JUST IN
Royal Challengers Bangalore AB De Villiers takes the catch of Alex Hales of Sunrisers Hyderabad during their IPL T20 cricket match 2018. Photo: PTI
Royal Challengers Bangalore's AB De Villiers takes the catch of Alex Hales of Sunrisers Hyderabad during their IPL T20 cricket match 2018. File photo: PTI

Cricket South Africa (CSA) will be issuing No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to all its ten players who are set to participate in the 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2020).

CSA's media manager Koketso Gaofetoge on Thursday confirmed to news agency ANI that all the Proteas players will indeed be getting the NOCs from the board to participate in the IPL.

"Cricket South Africa will definitely provide players with the NOCs for the Indian Premier League," Gaofetoge told ANI.

The ten South Africa players who are set to play IPL this year are -- AB de Villiers (RCB), Chris Morris (RCB), Dale Steyn (RCB), Quinton de Kock (Mumbai Indians), Faf du Plessis (CSK), Imran Tahir (CSK), Lungi Ngidi (CSK), Kagiso Rabada (Delhi Capitals), Hardus Viljoen (Kings XI Punjab), and David Miller (Rajasthan Royals).

IPL 2020 will be played in the UAE, the IPL chairman Brijesh Patel had confirmed on Tuesday.
 

The IPL 2020 was slated to commence from March 29 this year but the tournament was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"IPL 2020 which was postponed due to coronavirus will now be held in UAE," Patel had told ANI.

He also said that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has applied for government permission to go ahead with the tournament and further course of action would be discussed in the IPL governing council meeting.

After this development, the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) had said that they are awaiting an official confirmation from the BCCI to host the IPL.

"We are awaiting final confirmation from BCCI regarding being the host nation. There is also the final condition of BCCI gaining approval from the Indian government that they can host the IPL outside India," the Emirates Cricket Board had said in a statement to ANI.

Earlier on Monday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) had announced the postponement of the T20 World Cup 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The T20 World Cup was slated to be played in October-November in Australia this year.
First Published: Thu, July 23 2020. 20:19 IST

