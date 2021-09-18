IPL 2021: KKR star Russell resumes training after completing quarantine

-
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star player Andre Russell on Saturday resumed training after completing necessary quarantine protocols ahead of the resumption of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
"The RUSSELL-MANIA is back in. Pour out your excitement in the comments section," KKR tweeted.
IPL 2021 resumes with Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 19.
Earlier, KKR skipper Eoin Morgan said the side is "incredibly excited" to welcome back fans for the resumption of the 14th edition of the IPL.
"(We're) Incredibly excited to have fans back at the IPL this year. It's been too long to hear that roar of the KKR fans at Eden Gardens. Unfortunately, it's not at home but I cannot wait to hear it here in the UAE," KKR.in quoted Morgan as saying on the sidelines of a training session.
KKR head coach Brendon McCullum is well aware of the daunting task that lies ahead for the team to make it to the knockouts but he wasn't able to hide his excitement upon hearing about the return of fans.
KKR batsman Rahul Tripathi also joined in to celebrate the move from the IPL governing body and said, "We have missed them (fans) a lot during this period. It's always fun when somebody is there in the stands to cheer for you. I must say welcome back to the fans!"
After the CSK-MI clash, the action will shift to Abu Dhabi where KKR will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Sharjah will host its first game on September 24 when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Chennai Super Kings. In all, 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah, and 8 in Abu Dhabi.
