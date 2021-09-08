IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders can qualify for playoffs, says Shubman Gill

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders begin with 10-run win over SRH
IPL 2021: Harbhajan will bolster our spin department, says Eoin Morgan
IND vs NZ WTC final: Shubman Gill highlights importance of 'intent' in Test
IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders players list, squad, schedule, more
IPL 2021: Russell, Narine begin quarantine for KKR's training camp
-
Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) batsman Shubman Gill feels that his side can still manage to qualify for the playoffs once the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season resumes.
Even though KKR haven't had a great run in the first phase of IPL 2021, having won just two out of 7 matches, Gill said that he remains hopeful of his side qualifying for the playoffs.
"I think a break was really important. Sometimes such things happen that you don't expect. I think we are very much in the contention to finish in the Top 4. Whichever team qualifies, you never know what will happen. So, hopefully we will win the remaining matches, make sure we qualify and then we'll see where we go from there," Gill told KKR's official website.
"If we keep doing what we have done in the past years and just enjoy our game, then it's not possible that we won't do well or qualify," he added.
The 2020 edition of IPL saw KKR moving really close to qualifying for the knockout stage. Having finished fifth owing to a not-so-healthy net run rate last year, KKR will want to have a change of fortune this time around in the UAE.
IPL 2021 will resume with Mumbai Indians locking horns with CSK on September 19. The final game of the league stage will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals on October 8.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor