RCB skipper Kohli finishes quarantine, joins team for 1st practice session

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli joined his team-mates for the first practice session here in Dubai early on Saturday morning after spending six days in quarantine on his return from England.
Kohli and pace bowler Mohammed Siraj had reached the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on September 12 on a charter flight from London arranged by the franchise. The duo had gone into six days of mandatory quarantine following their arrival.
RCB posted a three-minute video on Saturday morning and tweeted, "Bold Diaries: Virat Kohli joins the RCB team after quarantine -- There were smiles, hugs and laughter in the RCB camp as captain Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj and some of our foreign players had their first hit in the nets. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021."
The video showed Kohli and several teammates, who completed their quarantine on Saturday, entering the training ground with their kit bags for an early-morning session and being greeted by fellow cricketers and the coaching staff, including South African stalwart AB de Viliers.
Kohli was later seen playing a few lofted cover drives.
Siraj said in the video that, "All the batsmen look in great form. It's a good thing for the team that (Glenn Maxwell), Virat bhai and AB (de Villiers) sir are all in good form."
RCB's director of cricket operations, New Zealand's Mike Hesson, said that, "It's always good to be face to face rather than discussing strategy (with the skipper) from a distance. It (six days of quarantine) gave him (Virat) a chance to freshen up. Now working on ensuring we are all on the same page."
On Siraj, Hesson said, "He has got more and more confident over the last two seasons. Obviously, he has done well for India (in the Test series against England). He is aware of what he wants to do and therefore he shows more confidence."
RCB will play their opening match of the second leg in Dubai against Kolkata Knight Riders on September 20.
-IANS
akm/
