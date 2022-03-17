A stress free Kohli could be dangerous news for opposition: Maxwell

-
ALSO READ
Kohli to step down as Royal Challengers Bangalore captain after IPL 2021
Will end of Virat Kohli's T20 and IPL captaincy bowl out 'Brand Kohli'?
IPL 2021, RCB vs DC highlights: Bharat, Maxwell lead RCB to 7 wkt victory
IPL 2021 RCB vs PBKS highlights: RCB wins by 6 runs, qualifies for playoffs
IPL 2021 RCB vs CSK highlights: Chennai Super Kings wins by six wickets
-
Virat Kohli nowadays looks "stress free" without the burden of captaincy weighing him down, a dangerous sign for the opposition teams in the upcoming IPL, feels Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate Glenn Maxwell.
Kohli, who relinquished RCB captaincy after last year's IPL, has also resigned from T20 and Test captaincy while being removed from ODI leadership role.
Maxwll feels that Kohli now is no longer the "in-your face" aggressive cricketer that he used to be and that has been pleasantly surprising.
"He knows he's handing the captaincy over, which I think is potentially a big burden for him. It might have been something that's been weighing him down for a while and now that he's been able to release it, it might be dangerous news for opposition teams," Maxwell told RCB Podcast.
The flamboyant Australian is happy that Kohli is in that phase when he would actually be enjoying being out there in thick of things.
"It is amazing for him to be relaxed a bit and actually enjoy the next few years of his career without any of that sort of external pressure. I think playing against him in earlier days, he was a fiery competitor, getting in your face. He's always trying to impose himself on the game. Impose himself on the opposition."
The Australian all-rounder is loving the cricketing conversations he is having with Kohli and is himself surprised that the former India skipper has become a close friend.
"Something I've noticed more from him this year is he's been really measured with his emotions. He's actually been really measured with his decision-making. He's certainly really surprised me and probably how close we've both gotten to each other as well this year. Being able to talk about the game in a calm manner," Maxwell said.
"Because you do see that over-excited, in your face style when you play against him. But to play with him and have really good conversations about the game, I've really enjoyed that.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor