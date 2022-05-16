IPL 2022: Riyan Parag's frolic on the field leaves fans, commentators upset

-
Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Riyan Parag courted controversy during the match against Lucknow Super Giants when he took a catch to dismiss Marcus Stoinis at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday.
The incident took place in the final over of the match when the Australian all-rounder Stoinis smashed a low full toss from Prasidh Krishna for a six to begin the over. However, on the next ball, he again tried to smash it over the rope, only to find Parag at long-on.
Parag decided to make a bit of a show of the catch as he pretended to nearly touch the ball to the ground, a gesture that did not impress the commentators or even many fans. He gestured that the ball had not touched the ground, probably mocking the third umpire.
Earlier, Parag had claimed a catch of Stoinis but the third umpire ruled that the ball had bounced before reaching the RR player. Parag, nonetheless, found another opportunity to hold on to Stoinis' catch in the 20th over.
Seeing his unprecedented gesture on the field, former Australia and Chennai Super Kings batter Matthew Hayden who was doing commentary said, "I have got some advice for you young man, cricket is a very, very long game and we all have very long memories. Never ever tempt fate because it comes around quickly."
"Future will determine that," said former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop, who was in the box with Hayden, when replays showed Parag's gesture.
Parag faced a lot of flak on social media for the act.
"Too much arrogance for a 20-21-year-old. That act of mocking the third umpire's decision was shameless.#LSG #LSGvsRR #LSGvRR," a fan tweeted.
