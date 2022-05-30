IPL 2022: RR spinner Yuzvendra Chahal wins Purple Cap with 27 wickets

-
ALSO READ
GT vs RR IPL Final Highlights: Skipper Pandya leads Titans to IPL title
IPL 2022 GT vs RR Qualifier 1 Highlights: Miller takes Gujarat to final
IPL 2022 RR vs GT Highlights: Pandya takes Titans to the top of the table
Feels like Shane Warne is watching me from heaven: Yuzvendra Chahal
IPL 2022 RR vs CSK Highlights: Ashwin guides Royals to second place finish
-
Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal held the Purple Cap in the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Chahal scalped a total of 27 wickets, at an average of 19.51 and an economy of 7.75 in 17 matches of IPL 2022. He was followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore spinner Wanindu Hasaranga with 26 wickets.
Coming to the summit clash, Hardik Pandya's all-round performance of 34 runs with the bat and a three-wicket haul with ball powered debutants Gujarat Titans to a seven-wicket win over inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.
Apart from Hardik, it was Shubman Gill who smashed 45 runs and helped his side chase down the modest target of 131 in 18.1 overs.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor