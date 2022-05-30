IPL 2022: RR spinner Yuzvendra Chahal wins Purple Cap with 27 wickets

spinner held the Purple Cap in the 15th edition of the (IPL).

Chahal scalped a total of 27 wickets, at an average of 19.51 and an economy of 7.75 in 17 matches of IPL 2022. He was followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore spinner Wanindu Hasaranga with 26 wickets.

Coming to the summit clash, Hardik Pandya's all-round performance of 34 runs with the bat and a three-wicket haul with ball powered debutants Gujarat Titans to a seven-wicket win over inaugural champions here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Apart from Hardik, it was Shubman Gill who smashed 45 runs and helped his side chase down the modest target of 131 in 18.1 overs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)