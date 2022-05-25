IPL 2022: Umran Malik will be around for a long time, says Sourav Ganguly

-
ALSO READ
Sourav Ganguly admitted to hospital after testing positive for Covid-19
Sourav Ganguly hosts Home Minister Shah at his Kolkata residence for dinner
Umran Malik's final-over heroics seal fourth win on trot for SRH
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly admitted to hospital for cardiac check-up
Virat Kohli still has time for greater milestones: Sourav Ganguly
-
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly while praising Umran Malik on Wednesday said if the pacer stayed fit then he would be around for a long time.
Sunrisers Hyderabad pace sensation Umran has picked 22 wickets in 14 matches for SRH at a strike rate of only 13.57 and an economy rate of 9.03.
"His future is in his hands. If he stays fit and bowls at this pace, I'm sure he will be around for a long time," the former Indian skipper said.
The BCCI declared an 18-man squad for the five-match home series against South Africa on Sunday. Umran Malik procured his first India call-up.
Praising other emerging players, Ganguly said "Many have played well in this IPL. Tilak (Varma) has done well for Mumbai Indians. Rahul (Tripathi) for Sunrisers, Tewatia for Gujarat Titans. We have seen many emerging fast bowlers like Umran Malik, Mohsin Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan... It's a place where talent gets exposure."
KL Rahul has been named India's captain and wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant vice-captain for the five-match T20I series against South Africa starting June 9. Senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been rested for the T20I series.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor