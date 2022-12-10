Ishan Kishan's 200, Kohli's century propel India to 409/8 vs Bangladesh

was absolutely superlative in smashing the fastest double hundred in history of men's ODI while registered his 72nd international hundred to propel India to a mammoth 409/8 in 50 overs in a record-breaking third and final ODI against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS) in Chattogram on Saturday.

On a sunny Saturday, with India aiming for a consolation win after losing ODI series to Bangladesh, Kishan joined Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Rohit Sharma in the list of Indian batters reach the 200-mark in men's ODIs. Overall, he became the seventh batter in international to hit a double ton in ODIS. By getting his double century in 126 balls, he also became the youngest batter to score a double-hundred in the format.

When he got out for 210 off 131 balls, converting his maiden ODI ton into a double-hundred, Kishan had more records against his name -- the highest individual score by a batter in men's ODIs in Bangladesh, as well as the highest score by an Indian batter outside of home. His 210 is also the third highest individual score by an Indian men's batter in this format.

Despite losing his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan early after pushed into batting first, Kishan embarked upon a sizzling 290-run stand with Kohli, who made 113 off 91 balls. It was a knock from Kishan where he played all the shots in the batting manual. No part of the ground in Chattogram was left untouched by his brilliance and no bowler could make an escape from his brutal yet eye-catchy shots.

There were many incredible shots hit by Kishan in his 24 fours and ten sixes, where he mixed confidence and fearlessness in toying with a Bangladesh bowling attack, leaving them clueless. When bowlers gave width or pitched on fourth stump, he was quick to crash them through the off-side. When bowlers dropped short, he was quick to unleash the pull off backfoot or one-legged.

Even when he didn't get the timing right, he was still managing to clear the fielders and get the ball cross the boundary rope. When spinners pitched on a good lengths, Kishan would go down and sweep with nonchalance, one of which got him his century in 85 balls.

Post reaching the three-figure mark, the frequency of pulls, slogs, slog-sweeps became very frequent as Kishan toyed with Bangladesh bowling attack to reach 150 and then brought out more shots to get a double hundred which is now etched in memory of Indian fans forever. He would hit another four and six, before falling to Taskin Ahmed in the 36th over.

Kohli, on the other hand, had luck on his side when Litton Das dropped a simple catch off a lazy flick at short mid-wicket, giving him a lifeline at just one. He looked a little scratchy, but grew in confidence as the innings progressed, making the most out of a bowling attack rattled by Kishan's onslaught.

After reaching his fifty in 54 balls, the drives on the up off his bat became crisp, the pull started to be a regular feature. In his knock where he hit 11 fours and two sixes, his front-foot lofted inside-out shot over extra cover off Ahmed was the pick of the lot. After Kishan fell, Kohli brought out another fabulous shot by making a big stride forward and driving superbly through extra cover off Ebadot Hossain.

He got his 44th ODI hundred and the first in almost three years when he picked the pace from Ebadot to do a subtle flick off the hips and the ball flew over the fine leg fence, going past Ricky Ponting to be in second spot for most centuries in international .

Though he holed out to long-off fielder off Shakib Al Hasan, India still managed to get over 400 thanks to some lusty hits from Washington Sundar and Axar Patel despite losing five wickets in last ten overs.

Brief Scores: India 409/8 in 50 overs ( 210, 113; Shakib Al Hasan 2/68, Ebadot Hossain 2/80) against Bangladesh.

