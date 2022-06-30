K L Rahul 'healing and recovering well' following a successful surgery

-
India opener KL Rahul on Wednesday informed that he underwent successful surgery and is now "headling and recovering well".
Skipper for South Africa T20Is, Rahul was ruled out of the series owing to a right groin injury on June 8.
Rahul thanked everyone for messages and prayers, saying his road to recovery has begun following a "tough couple of weeks".
"Hello everyone. It's been a tough couple of weeks but the surgery was successful. I'm healing and recovering well. My road to recovery has begun. Thank you for your messages and prayers. See you soon," KL Rahul shared a post on the Koo and Twitter app.
Hello everyone. It's been a tough couple of weeks but the surgery was successful. I'm healing and recovering well. My road to recovery has begun. Thank you for your messages and prayers. See you soon pic.twitter.com/eBjcQTV03z— K L Rahul (@klrahul) June 29, 2022
Following the injury earlier this month, a medical team at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) had assessed the batter and had decided he would not play the rescheduled fifth Test against England.
Meanwhile, Team India arrived in England on June 16 to kick off the England tour. India will lock horns with England for the rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston starting on July 1.
The rescheduled fifth Test is counted as the fifth game of India's 2021 series in England, which India lead by 2-1. The fifth Test was postponed at the last minute following a coronavirus outbreak last year.
Moreover, the All-India Senior Selection Committee has added Mayank Agarwal to India's Test squad for the rescheduled fifth Test as cover for captain Rohit Sharma, who tested positive for Covid-19.
Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mayank Agarwal. --IANS
