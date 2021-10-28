KKR's McCullum admits his coaching style was 'a little wild' in IPL

-
ALSO READ
Italy to Turkey: Here's the squad of all 24 teams in Euro Cup 2021
UEFA compensates dropped Euro 2020 hosts with Europa League finals
Clash of IPL, Caribbean league may leave no breathing space for cricketers
BCCI extends date for buying ITT documents for new IPL teams till Oct 20
Indian Premier League: Bairstow, Malan pull out, citing personal reasons
-
Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Brendon McCullum admitted that his coaching style during the IPL 2021 was 'a little wild'. At the same time, he was pleased that his team made a roaring comeback in the second half of the tournament in the UAE to reach the final.
"My style of leadership or coaching was perhaps a little wild it takes a little while to really dig down and thankfully we were able to do it in the second half of the tournament and we got a bit more intent into batting and then we were able to play a bit more of an aggressive form of cricket. Thankfully it translated to results and we got on a bit of a roll," McCullum said to SENZ Drive on Thursday.
At the end of the first half of the IPL 2021, Kolkata had just two wins out of seven matches and were placed seventh. But in the second half of the tournament in the UAE, they made a sensational turnaround, winning five out of their remaining league matches, resulting in reaching the playoffs. From there, they won the eliminator followed by the second qualifier and then reached the final in Dubai, where they lost to eventual champions Chennai Super Kings by 27 runs.
"We rocked in to the second half of the tournament, we were kind of dead and buried (after starting two wins and five losses). We were under a fair amount of pressure with two wins from seven games and seventh on the table out of eight. The expectations on us were pretty low," remarked McCullum, who won the IPL 2012 title with Kolkata as a player.
IANS
nr
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor