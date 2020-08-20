KXIP, KKR, Royals land in UAE; set ball rolling for bio-secure IPL 2020

(RR), (KXIP) and (KKR) on Thursday arrived in the UAE for the 13th edition of Indian Premier Legaue (IPL 2020), beginning September 19, setting the ball rolling for an event that many thought would not take place amid the (Covid-19) pandemic.

Royals and KXIP landed in Dubai via a charter flight, which will be the norm this IPL due to the ongoing health crisis. A little later in the evening, KKR arrived in Abu Dhabi, their base for the tournament.



The players, who were already tested multiple times before departure, will now undergo a six-day isolation period with testing on day 1, 3 and 6. If they clear all the tests, they will be eligible to enter the tournament's and start training.

Subsequently, the players and support staff will be tested every fifth day of the tournament.

All three teams posted pictures of their players and support staff before departure. The Royals squad was fully covered in protective gear.



